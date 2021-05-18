Peter Buckley, Livermore
What is a downtown district, and why are they so important to a city in general?
Wikipedia states, “Downtown is a term primarily used in North America by English speakers to refer to a city's commercial, cultural and often the historical, political and geographic heart, and is often synonymous with its central business district.”
Merriam-Webster further simplifies it as, “Of, relating to, or located in the lower part or business center of a city or town.”
Notice, there is no mention of high-density residential housing, but we’ll get back to that.
Now, that’s all fine and dandy for the universally acknowledged definitions, but what truly makes a downtown work? What is the human experience? The range of emotions we go through? The life events we share with longtime friends, and strangers alike, while participating in, and being part of our local downtown?
A downtown is a communal space, which celebrates not only the history of the town itself, but is a physical expression of a city’s identity, the people who reside here, and most importantly, it’s continued growth. From the public displays of art revealing the very soul of our city’s residents, to the local business owners, of all ethnicities and life experiences, who excitedly share their passions, expertise and hobbies with anyone who cares to walk through their doors; it is a communal space of peace and friendship, as well as a place of business, entertainment and relaxation. A place to meet your future spouse, a place to bump in to an old schoolyard friend, a place to learn about another culture through experiencing their delicious food, art and music, a place to take your kids to catch a show, grab some ice cream or splash in a fountain, a place to take grandma out for her birthday, a place to enjoy a city sponsored festival, and most importantly, a place to make new friends, whether in business or your personal life.
Livermore residents have always fought for and prioritized their open space, a distinguishing feature that draws people to our little town; especially during this pandemic, where property prices continued to soar from people fleeing high-density areas of the inner Bay Area, showing how much they, too, value our open space. Our downtown, the heart and soul of our little semi-rural community, deserves open space for our ever-growing population to enjoy, not high-density housing, chaotic traffic, and parking nightmares.