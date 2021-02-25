Johnna Thompson, Livermore
When I first read about the prospect of a solar "farm" in north Livermore, I thought it was a great opportunity to increase the amount of renewable energy in California and help in the urgent need to mitigate global warming.
I had seen only fallow fields in that area of north Livermore, and I had no idea of its agricultural potential or of its role as habitat for native species, including critically endangered California tiger salamanders and red-legged frogs. As I've read more about the issue in The Independent, my opinion has shifted.
Of course, increasing renewable sources of energy is important, but so is preserving increasingly scarce open space and wildlife habitat.
There are other locations suitable for solar panels, namely on rooftops and over parking lots; we don't have to sacrifice agricultural land on the altar of renewable energy. I would like to see incentives for rooftop solar with battery storage, so that we aren't covering hundreds of acres of agricultural land with industrial power plants.
I'll be writing to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors requesting that they deny conditional use permits for the Aramis and Sunwalker industrial scale solar facilities in north Livermore.