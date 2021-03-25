Evan Peters, Livermore
In the face of a tsunami of opposition to the proposed expansion of the Livermore Airport, the Airport Commission and city manager last week both blamed the FAA, saying that they may be powerless to stop the expansion.
This is untrue. The commission’s mandate is to ‘represent and further the interest of the aviation industry,’ so its position is understandable. More troublesome is the city manager, whose argument indicates that the city council still supports the expansion, but wants to blame someone else, yet is afraid to even personally do the blaming in the wake of public opposition.
There is no indication that the FAA has pushed this expansion, and even if it had, why wouldn’t the city fight it for the good of its citizens? Instead, the city is inviting the FAA to usurp local authorities.
Power over local land use, including approval for airport expansions, is vested primarily in local governments. Once facilities for an airport are built using public funds, however, the airport cannot discriminate in their use.
Thus, if KaiserAir’s facilities are built, it is clear that additional jetliners will use the airport. Indeed, although KaiserAir claims that it will only charter a few 737 flights each day, its plans include a terminal with TSA and customs. In response to a question about this, the Airport Commission states that it does not ‘plan to have to have customs in the future in the short term,’ confirming that it expects international jetliners to use Livermore after ‘the short term.’
The federal EPA also has a say in airport expansion, and California and local governments commonly require stricter environmental standards than the feds. Weighing the purported benefits versus the costs of expansion, including safety, noise, the environment and home values, it is clear that the expansion would be a disaster.
The city manager says that the Airport is zoned to allow expansion. If so, it should be rezoned to promote the welfare of Livermore’s citizens and that of its neighbors, not the special interests pushing for expansion.
If the city council still supports expansion, they should volunteer to have noise machines installed in their backyards that mimic the sounds experienced by those in the flight paths, although other costs are harder to duplicate. And lawsuits challenging the expansion should be
filed until a new city council can be elected and the airport rezoned.