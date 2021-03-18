Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The Sierra Club voted to oppose the Kaiser Air project because the FAA allows 737 jets to fly day or night, as long as the jets fly under 89 decibels.
The noise level from the 737 jets exceeds the California State Noise Control Act of 1973 limit 70 (dBA); this state law concludes noise exposure above 80(dBA) has severe impacts. The Kaiser project exceeds noise limits for all Tri-Valley cities general plans.
State, county and cities should adopt stricter noise regulations to protect residents. We have adopted stricter car emissions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and reduce negative impacts of climate change and air pollution. Governor Newsom recently challenged the federal government guidelines, demanded stricter car emissions for California and won.
Kaiser trial 737 flights measured in the low to mid 80 (dBA). Kaiser says nobody complained, and that their flights didn't bother anyone. Residents were bothered but didn't know where to call.
If you see or hear a plane flying too low over homes, call the Airport Noise Complaint Line at 925-960-8219. Leave your name and address and include the time and date of the problem and information about the plane. The airport and city cannot release identifying information about callers.
File a complaint online. Make as many calls as necessary.
We have four large airports in the Bay Area equipped for jets, including Oakland, SF, San Jose, and Reed Airport. There is no need for a fifth jet airport within a 20-mile radius. We want Livermore Airport to serve as a back-up for emergency situations, such as an earthquake or fires, but this is not what Kaiser is proposing.
They want to expand the airport, which was previously denied by the city council. Kaiser Air wants jets to land and depart from LVK, plus fueling stations and hangars and the development of an FBO.
Kaiser plans to donate $150,000 for schools; the very schools their jets will fly over on Jack London Boulevard. Our students deserve better than this. The Covid Relief Act will provide millions of dollars for schools without adding noise or pollution over our children's playgrounds and classrooms.
The Kaiser project will negatively impact the health and safety of all Tri-Valley residents. If concerned, contact the planning commissioners at jdstein@belcan.com, erik.stig.bjorklund@gmail.com, jacobandersonpc@gmail.com, and steven.james.dunbar@gmail.com. You can contact planning@cityoflivemore.net to be put on an airport interest list.
Say no to jets in Livermore.