Owen Brovont, 55-Year Resident Livermore
For those of us who have been around for a long while, the America of today is very different from the America in which we grew up. When we were young, we just didn’t notice what was going on in the adult world, because we were in school, playing baseball, learning to hunt and fish under the tutelage of our dads, learning to cook and do laundry (and the dishes) under the tutelage of our mothers, and still find time to do Boy Scouts. Emerging from childhood, our naiveté eventually wore off – so by the time we reached the end of our twenties and the beginning of our thirties we positively claimed to be adults! The evaporation of the innocence of our early years is often driven by traumatic events like war, the death of a world leader, but mostly by being introduced to the responsibilities of parenthood. As the river of time flowed from the sixties through the seventies and continued toward the eighties and nineties and beyond, the world and the country in which we deeply senior Americans grew up, metamorphosed into something very different – often feeling alien.
Indeed, it was the alienating impact of the Cuban missile crisis, military service, the assassination of a President, the anti-war movement, and the growth and spread of the drug culture that nearly owns our society today. During this evolution of American society, the social and political scenes evolved into something that the Founders would not recognize, and would additionally be astounded by changes in the character of the people who today call themselves Americans. While there is some opposition to the changes, the self-styled “agents of change” have strong support from a predominantly ignorant, miseducated, thoroughly propagandized, and peculiarly naïve younger population, who are being driven like sheep to the slaughter.
These twenty-first century social and political behavior patterns play themselves out even here in Livermore. Our political leaders have shown themselves to be untrustworthy, work behind closed doors, dislike dealing with their constituency, and invite participation from the public only ostensibly because they have a demonstrated history of misrepresenting the conclusions of their so-called out-reach efforts. No greater examples of changing Livermore’s historical character are needed, but to review the histories of the Legacy Project, the Eden project, the hotel project, and the various parking lots – all supported by our City Council in the face of sustained vocal opposition.