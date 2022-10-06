Owen Brovont, 55-Year Resident Livermore

For those of us who have been around for a long while, the America of today is very different from the America in which we grew up.  When we were young, we just didn’t notice what was going on in the adult world, because we were in school, playing baseball, learning to hunt and fish under the tutelage of our dads, learning to cook and do laundry (and the dishes) under the tutelage of our mothers, and still find time to do Boy Scouts.  Emerging from childhood, our naiveté eventually wore off – so by the time we reached the end of our twenties and the beginning of our thirties we positively claimed to be adults!  The evaporation of the innocence of our early years is often driven by traumatic events like war, the death of a world leader, but mostly by being introduced to the responsibilities of parenthood.  As the river of time flowed from the sixties through the seventies and continued toward the eighties and nineties and beyond, the world and the country in which we deeply senior Americans grew up, metamorphosed into something very different – often feeling alien.