Stacie Jo Enriquez, Livermore
In March of 2022, the City of Livermore and Lafferty Communities lost in Appellate Court after an attempt to unlawfully develop Garaventa Hill. That would lead a logical person to believe that the “Battle” was over, and Garaventa Hill would be allowed to stay as the last Open Space in Livermore and be enjoyed for its serene and beautiful surroundings. But apparently, the City felt they didn’t have to honor the Appellate Court’s Ruling and resumed working with Lafferty Communities to renew the project shortly after the Ruling. In July of 2022, the City approved an encroachment permit for PG&E to extend utilities to the end of Bear Creek leading to Garaventa Hill. At the time, the City stated they were unaware that PG&E’s work was tied to Garaventa Hill, yet the Senior Civil Engineer, Farnoush Levers, stated multiple times that the City reviews all permits accurately and thoroughly.