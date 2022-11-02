Carol Day, Livermore

Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, Ben Barrientos -- that’s who we need to elect!  My husband Jim Day and I were proud to support John Marchand years ago, when he WAS an environmentalist and when he WAS on the side of the people of Livermore.  That was then, this is now. He’s not the same and hasn’t been for a long time.  John Marchand became a liar and a cheat.