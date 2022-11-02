Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, Ben Barrientos -- that’s who we need to elect! My husband Jim Day and I were proud to support John Marchand years ago, when he WAS an environmentalist and when he WAS on the side of the people of Livermore. That was then, this is now. He’s not the same and hasn’t been for a long time. John Marchand became a liar and a cheat.
Jim and I turned against John when he started representing developers INSTEAD OF THE PEOPLE OF LIVEREMORE. Think about it. Do we need a truck stop car wash strip mall on 580 at Vasco? Do we need any of this obscuring the ridgelines of our beautiful hills? John Marchand thinks we do, and he thinks it’s okay to make this hot mess tall enough to block out the hill tops. John Marchand has been wanting to do this deal for over 20 years and finally got his way, because no one on the current city council opposed him. Jim Day would have been all over that -- Jim Day, a citizen, like you and me.
John Marchand supports the city clerk’s decision to withhold our petition with over 8000 signatures for a referendum on our upcoming ballot. We wanted the Eden Housing issue unsettled until after this election, so that our new city council can work in favor of the people of Livermore.
Does anyone out there remember Don Miller? Jim Day? Good guys. Union Strong. Transparency guys. They would be horrified at the way the current council had been doing things, and suspicious of the candidates they want to replace themselves with. MONY NOP, CAROL WAHRER, BEN BARRIENTOS -- that’s who we need to elect!