Rion Causey, Livermore.
If you have been reading the Independent Mailbox letters over the last few weeks, you would get the idea that Livermore is a quarrelling, hating city. I don’t believe this at all. What we have is a local paper that is trying to control local politics by pushing the idea that our city council is not representing the population of the city. The owner of the paper and her rich cohorts are trying to convince you that the most important thing in the world is to have a large open park in the center of the city. You’re supposed to believe that you and your family want to jump in your car, drive downtown, park, and frolic on the grass. Stop for a second and think about that. Is that what you and your family really want to do with your free time? You have a local park near your house that you can walk to instead of driving. There is already open space, and you probably have a playground in your park. All of this bickering started years ago when the city was given a piece of property downtown by a group that felt Livermore needed affordable housing for teachers and others that could not otherwise own a house here. Meetings were held to decide how to proceed with the land use, and decisions were made by well-meaning city officials. We even had a referendum about the proposed plans, and a solid majority supported the city council’s decision on the housing. Last week’s Independent mailbox was filled with cries of “we want democracy, we want to vote”. Well, you did vote. How short is your memory? Do you want best two out of three? Three out of five? You’re not going to get it. I don’t care how many times you hire people to nag us at our grocery stores, it’s over. Leave our city clerk alone, she works for us. We’re going to have housing downtown along with new stores, new restaurants, and a museum. These are good things. Don’t believe the rhetoric of the rich cabal. Livermore is a great place to live. Be excited that we are going to help hardworking people afford to live in our lovely city.