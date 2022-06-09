Mike Grant, Dublin
We have between 300-to-2,000-gun laws on the books across the U.S. But, all we get from the Democrats is we need more laws. So, what they are saying is the laws we have on the books are not doing any good! Eric Swalwell gets on TV and Facebook and jumps all over this each time we have a shooting. The question all of us should ask is why Congress, courts and other government buildings are protected with armed guards and our schools are soft targets. Just tonight, Joe Biden brought up passing more gun laws and telling all of us the Second Amendment is not written in stone. It looks to me that all these gun laws have failed all of us, and the true agenda is to take guns from all of us. Common sense is that the root problem is mental health, and the entire Washington establishment will not re-open the mental health hospitals that were closed down way back to Regan. Why are the voters not asking that question?
Now, Biden — the worst president we have had — is going to fix it. Let's see, Biden was in the government for more that 45 years and nothing has changed with guns except more laws that don't work!
I have been a Federal Dealer for over 45-years, all the way to Jimmy Carter. In that time, I have seen more gun laws put in place and nothing has changed.
So, let’s try this, remove the gun laws that don't work and replace those with new laws. Then, pass a law that reads: if the law put in place doesn't help/work they will expire in five years. Then add if anyone dies from a mass-shooting, like we have had, the law maker whose name was on the bill and the law makers who voted for it will be held liable for each death.
WE DON'T NEED MORE GUN LAWS THAT DON'T WORK!!!