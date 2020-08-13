As a longtime resident and reader of The Independent, I'm increasingly disheartened to see that of all the letters you receive you select to publish those that further polarize our community, particularly politically.
This paper used to be one that built the community up. You can select letters with differing opinions that don't also label and disrespectfully reference others who have a different point of view. It is making reading what was once a fine local paper nearly unbearable to read.
Please do some soul searching and look to how you can be part of bringing civil discourse back. You certainly don't need to publish letters that tear others and other groups down week after week. Haven't we all had far enough of that?