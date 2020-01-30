City Council requested staff to report on how quickly the city could move if the Central Park Plan were a priority. The requested staff report created a timeline of four or more years should the initiative pass. Indeed, if this council wishes, it could stretch the timeframe to four or more years. But that is not necessary.
The timeline allocates for many unneeded activities. In addition, various activities listed could occur concurrently, and none of those were noted. The staff report has eight months for planning and conducting public outreach. In actuality, the city has already done the outreach. The existing completed outreach is no less relevant to a westside hotel versus an eastside hotel. Indeed, both were included in the original outreach, where the west side hotel was preferred.
Interesting to note, Stockmen's Park was not at all a part of the outreach process. Council felt confident moving forward with Stockmen's Park without further outreach.
Technical analyses can be conducted in parallel with other work. Items such as “enter into agreements for development” can indeed take months or an ENRA can be completed in weeks. Temporary parking solutions exists that can allow parking construction and hotel construction to have significant overlap.
While we appreciate that planning is difficult and complex, we are confident that the city is quite capable of doing it quickly, given the immense amount of work already done on this project. There should be no significant additional delay by proceeding with the Central Park Plan. Vote “No” on Measure P.