As I've read the many letters for “No” on Measure P and “Yes” on Measure P, I realize that most of the letter writers are confused about what each of those votes mean.
A “No” on Measure P vote doesn't mean a “Yes” for the other plan. It simply means “No” on Measure P. It also means that the public will get to vote on the issue in November.
The city says that it’s following the results of the workshops it held on the issue, but many people who attended those workshops say that isn't what the people wanted. I didn't go to the workshops, but based on my past workshop experience, I believe it when I hear that the city's plan is not what the people wanted. And now some of those people are standing up to the city and saying the issue should go to a vote of the public, not be settled by whatever the city says.
So, “No” on Measure P means that the public will get to vote on the issue in a few months, rather than accept what the city has decided the public wants, based on its view of the workshops. The “No” on Measure P promoters have offered a suggestion as to what their group would like to see, but that isn't a firm plan. Perhaps they will have a firm plan before the election in the fall.
“No on Measure P does mean that development of the area will probably be delayed a few years, but it's been undeveloped for a long time anyway, and a few years won't make that much difference.