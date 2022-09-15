Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
We are being subjected to a huge and hugely expensive tv campaign to vote on one or another of these online gambling proposals. What’s wrong??
Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
We are being subjected to a huge and hugely expensive tv campaign to vote on one or another of these online gambling proposals. What’s wrong??
If Californians want to approve online gambling it should be via normal state legislation passed by our elected officials in the House and Senate with approval by the governor. But these two online casinos want you to focus on their minor contributions to small Indian tribes or homeless while they hugely profit from extremely tempting gambling that will enrich themselves in New York while impoverishing the most gullible Californians who will mostly end up in more debts they often can pay off. NO more addictions. NO ON 26 and 27!!
