In 2016, Livermore voters approved Measure J, a $520 million bond measure for infrastructure improvements for Livermore schools. Six years later, the LVJUSD has placed another bond measure of $450 million on the ballot for infrastructure improvements. Let’s hit the pause button on G.
Specifically, what has transpired over the last six years which warrants another large bond measure, hence tax increase? What amount of funds remain from Measure J for infrastructure? Did proponents of Measure G know six years ago they would be coming to taxpayers again in 2022 for more dollars? If they did, why were we not told about this in 2016? Even the EB Times recommended a No vote on G, and that should tell you something.
If Measure G is defeated, I call on the mayor (Marchand or Mony) to call for an independent audit team not influenced by the LVJUSD to take a deep dive into the last six years of all financial transactions of Measure J funds. Were competitive bids solicited? If not, why not? Were building companies who donated to J given favourable treatment as to who did the infrastructure work? Were less costly options considered for infrastructure work, and if not, why not? Were cost effective decisions made? Taxpayers deserve answers to these questions. This audit team should release their findings in a transparent manner where Livermore residents can review and make their own decisions from there. At that time, perhaps we can reconsider another bond measure.
I am scratching my head as to the timing of this measure. Why would Prusso, Bueno and Drouin support a tax increase at a time when inflation is at a 40 year high, interest rates the highest in 14 years, markets are turbulent, people’s 401K’s have been negatively impacted, etc? The timing of this is mind boggling. I realize some people can afford the tax increase of Measure G, but keep in mind many low-income families and senior citizens on fixed incomes are struggling, and the last thing they need is another tax increase.
I am impressed with Deena Kaplanis for Livermore School Board, which clearly needs a shakeup. She is intelligent, successful, a good listener and not afraid to challenge the status quo, which is refreshing. I urge a No vote on Measure G, and vote Deena Kaplanis for Livermore School Board.