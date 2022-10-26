Fabian Moreno, Livermore
You’ve seen our state throw millions and billions to homelessness, and they built them palaces to the amount of 500K!
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Fabian Moreno, Livermore
You’ve seen our state throw millions and billions to homelessness, and they built them palaces to the amount of 500K!
Yet, the problem has not been resolved; it’s actually worse. The same thing applies here. Look at the site nolivermoretax.org/, so, you can see the outrageous salaries these top administrators are making. Meanwhile, they feed lousy school lunches to our children and, shamefully, can’t even supply the classrooms with tissue. YES, tissue paper. They sell Livermore as having “great schools” that add to “property values.” The reality is that we need accountability for the money they have and not excessive salaries; meanwhile, teachers get paid peanuts.
They sell these “great Livermore schools” slogans to gain sympathy from voters. Don’t be fooled; do your own investigating. We don’t need more taxes for another 34 years. People will not be able to afford moving to Livermore. Get rid of the union swamp, and let’s get more parents involved. More money is not the solution; it’s just an open checkbook. 400K for Superintendent is more money than some MD’s. They don’t deserve another dime until they can show results. Defund these high salaries and make it more “equitable” amongst the teachers. Stop letting them tax us to death. Your kids will not benefit from this; they will.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.