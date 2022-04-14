Fabian Moreno, Livermore
Signs around Livermore advertise Measure A is for children. How could you not want more for science programs? Why would you want teachers laid off? All playing to your sympathy. The truth is that it’s a lie. I have no sympathy for this school board as they have no respect for the parents. They don’t deserve another dime. More taxes for many more years is an open checkbook to them. The district did not suffer during this “pandemic” - they kept our children out of class so they could pocket $34 million in Covid relief from the Fed and State. LVJUSD hid this $34 million from the Parents, the Public, and the Independent - they only told Wall Street in a financial disclosure bit.ly/3E6SSKP pg. 38-39. I’m so upset with the school board as many parents have been. Their policies - not mandated by the state or county - had teachers requiring little children to wear masks even outside during recess. They humiliated students who had suspicions of exposure. Even though these students had a negative COVID test they were marched out of class in the middle of the school day in front of their peers. This has resulted in over 700 children and their families fleeing this school district. Please Vote NO on Measure A!