Lucy Hair, Livermore
The more I look at the upcoming mail-in ballot vote regarding Measure A, the more questions I have. Why is a “temporary tax,” which we voted for during a budget shortfall, still being imposed? Why did we spend $600,000 to place Measure A on a Mail In Only Ballot for May when there is a primary just one month later in June? Couldn’t that money could be used for at least four teachers’ salaries? Why are we spending $100,000 dollars promoting this? Where is the original restriction that “no money” was to be spent on administrators’ salaries? And why is it necessary at all when we voted for a $520 Million property tax increase in 2016 for Livermore Schools? The whole thing looks like money mismanagement and the timing of the ballot appears to be manipulative.