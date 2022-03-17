Robin Hill, Livermore
Measure A is the extension of the city parcel tax that was voted on back in 2004 to cover shortfalls when the state had a cutback against our school programs. The state funding has since been reinstated, but the parcel tax lives on. It’s now just an extra pot of money for them to use at their discretion.
The LVJUSD is holding a special election on May 3, by mail-in ballot only, to vote on this Measure. The decision to hold it as a mail-in only is costing the taxpayers $600K. This fact alone should concern the citizens that the school board allowed this huge cost out of the budget when they could have combined it with the June election materials. Is this an example of the waste of our taxpayer money at the district?
Back in 2004 when the tax was enacted, it was prohibited to be spent on administrative costs. This measure got extended in 2007 with the same terms. In 2014 the tax once again got extended, somehow the administrative exemption was dropped, and that same year the admins got huge raises. Superintendent Kelly Bowers now makes $86K more than in 2014. Her current compensation is $435K and other top admins are right behind her. The top four admins at LVJUSD make over $1.2 million. They want us to pay their inflated salaries.
Their ads to support this Measure A will use misleading keywords such as supporting our science programs, music programs, and athletics. Donate directly to those programs if you feel that is where it’s needed. Don’t allow them this extra money that clearly, they feel inflated admin salaries are worthy over actually spending it on the kids.
The parcel tax can be requested to be exempted from your property if you are over 65. I think the telltale sign that it's not an important or worthy tax comes from our own Mayor Woerner who has exempted himself from this very tax. If our own Mayor won’t pay it, why should the citizens?
Vote NO on Measure A at our special May mail-in-only election!