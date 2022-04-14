Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
I have thought about it and decided to vote “NO” on the Livermore School District’s new parcel tax, Measure “A”, for three reasons:
First, I question the need. I read that the superintendent’s compensation package is over $435,000 per year, more than the President of the United States, for somewhat less responsibility. More also than the Livermore city Manager, who has wider ranging duties. I understand the next three assistants total over $ 700,000. Wow! The district must be awash in money to afford such lavish pay and perks.
Second, I question the judgement of the district administration.
A beautiful new sports building has been built at Livermore High, and I understand that the pools for both high schools have been replaced but remain old-style short pools rather than the current 50-meter by 25-yard competitive standard. As long as one is building a new swimming pool, why keep a 1950s size? Other high schools in the area have regulation 50m x 25yd pools.
Third, I question the integrity of the School Administrators. In the ballot, the text of the measure (which reads like a ballot argument) says, “... any parcel owned and occupied by a person
65 years of age or older shall be exempt from the education parcel tax.” The previous parcel tax contained similar language with the word “automatic” included. When I failed to be exempt, I found it wasn’t true- one must APPLY for the “automatic” exemption, which must then be “approved” by the district before becoming an exemption. I asked for “a refund of taxes paid while eligible for exemption” as provided for in the measure and received no response. Shocking!
Lastly, the proponents advertise that this is not a tax increase, but it is. The old parcel tax expired and will not appear on our tax bills ever again. This measure would create a new parcel tax, which would not otherwise exist.