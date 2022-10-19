Joanne Duncan, Livermore
I stand with Alan Heckman and his Oct. 13 opinion page on Mailbox regarding Measure G.
Also, to quote the East Bay Times: “Some schools would benefit from overhauls or replacements. But this is a time to focus on making do, to focus attention on pedagogy rather than aesthetics of the classrooms. After a two-decade boom in school construction, for which property owners will already face higher tax bills for years to come, it’s time to give it a rest. At the very least, with so much money at stake, school districts should be fully transparent with voters about the cost of the bond borrowing. But they’re not.”
“The tax amounts in the measures are substantial, further driving up the already high cost of homeownership. They come on top of another $1 billion of taxes to pay off outstanding debt for prior bond measures and, for three of the districts, additional annual parcel taxes to supplement school operations. Those are also details the districts don’t mention.”
I urge voters to Vote NO on Measure G. Stop the teachers’ union from adding yet another tax onto the residents of Livermore. We don’t need a 34-year tax or the price tag that comes with it.
