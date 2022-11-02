Chuck Rogge, Livermore
Look at your property tax statement and add up the taxes for LVJUSD. Mine totals $853.48. Add in the G tax rate of .06 per hundred of assessed value for $420, increasing my yearly bill to $1273.48!
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Chuck Rogge, Livermore
Look at your property tax statement and add up the taxes for LVJUSD. Mine totals $853.48. Add in the G tax rate of .06 per hundred of assessed value for $420, increasing my yearly bill to $1273.48!
If I thought this additional tax would markedly improve the reading and math skills of our students, I would vote for it, but it will not. Ask your student to read the text of the tax and do the math. If your student is successful, then vote for it.
This tax burden will be with us for years. This decision by the school board in this inflationary economic time at a high interest rate is poorly timed. If the district needs maintenance money, I would vote for a one-year parcel tax. By the way, where is the public accounting of all the COVID funds and spending that overlap on some of the needs in Measure G?
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.