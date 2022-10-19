Paul Ebright, Pleasanton
It seems that Pleasanton USD thinks they have found “deep pockets” in Pleasanton’s electorate in their wish for a $395 million bond issue. Well, we have turned them down once, and now it’s time to turn them down again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Paul Ebright, Pleasanton
It seems that Pleasanton USD thinks they have found “deep pockets” in Pleasanton’s electorate in their wish for a $395 million bond issue. Well, we have turned them down once, and now it’s time to turn them down again.
Notice how they insert the word “safe” in the measure I ballot statement. Multiply your assessed value of your residence by $49.00. That’s an added tax on your property. It’s more taxes and call it a bond measure; it’s a TAX.
Why artificial turf on all fields? I believe that natural turf is actually safer.
According to the Weekly, the city owns the Amador Theater. Why, then, is the PUSD planning to spend $35 million on it? And they want to build a performing arts center. What is Amador Theater if not a performing arts center?
All of this and more at a time of high inflation, rising gas prices and groceries.
Vote NO on this added tax.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.