Once upon a time, not so long ago, the City of Livermore asked residents what they wanted to see in place of a large, neglected, largely dirt, parking lot downtown. The excellent idea of a Stockmen’s Park and land swap for low-income housing was unknown to city representatives who conducted outreach sessions. Participants prioritized parking and maintaining Livermore’s community character and suburban atmosphere. The primary funder of Measure P, Presidio Hotel Group LLC, was not eligible to participate. Vote “No” on Measure P for an opportunity to vote for the Central Park Plan and maintain parking near the Bankhead Theater, which attracts people from all over the valley and beyond for musical and cultural events.
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
