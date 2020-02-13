I have been a Livermore resident for over 20 years and I have admired how the downtown area has developed. Measure P is a step in the wrong direction. The Central Park Plan is the right choice for Livermore, and I urge you to seriously consider this plan as the only logical choice. This plan offers the right balance of economic and environmental growth. I am voting “No” on Measure P, and I urge you to do the same.
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
