Decades ago, a tactic employed during Livermore's “development wars” was to frighten residents into accepting unsatisfactory proposals. They claimed if we didn’t build a particular tract-du-jour, “the county would force us to build something worse.” It worked for a while, until we got wise to the trick.
The Yes on Measure P campaign is resorting to the same routine, except this time the scary monster is “the State.” Since they can’t defend the hotel location on merit or facts, the last resort for the developer is to scare us into voting for the development agreement. We’re smarter than that, and we don’t like to be pushed around.
The salient details have already been expertly articulated by Tamara Reuss and others, so I won’t repeat what has been so thoroughly explained, nor how completely their unsubstantiated fear-mongering has been debunked. SB 50 failed, and two oft-cited state laws will not apply to our downtown redevelopment. The Central Park Plan can be built completely on our terms.
As a lifelong resident, I would be the first to oppose any measure that would endanger our ability to fully control the rebuilding of our downtown. That is why I will vote “No” on Measure P, so we can get it done right and fast.