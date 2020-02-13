Vote “No” on the Presidio Plan, Vote “No” on Measure P.
Why should a developer decide the fate of our downtown? What do we want? City government of the people, by the people, for the people. Not for the profits of the developer. We are not for sale. That's why we signed the referendum, to have our voices heard in a meaningful way.
Don't be fooled by the scare tactics claiming the state will take over the downtown parcel and build eight-story dwellings. Proposed legislation SB 50 failed to pass, and other state laws cited do not apply to the downtown area. Playing on people's fears is a strategy used by developers to instill panic when they know their plan is inferior. It is a tactic that has been used repeatedly in Livermore with Pardee and others. These scare tactics have failed in the past because Livermore voters are intelligent enough to see through this sham. We the people support the Central Park Plan. Vote “No” on P
If you value open space and want to preserve it, vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor. He is the only candidate who vows to leave Measure D intact. Measure D was passed by an overwhelming majority in 2000 to protect open space in the Tri-Valley and the county. March 3 is a critical election for us. Vote “No” on Measure P, the Presidio Plan, and vote for Vinnie Bacon, the only experienced candidate who supports preserving open space.