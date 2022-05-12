J. Gordon, Dublin
As a lifelong politically involved Democrat who has lived in Dublin for over 20 years, I cannot support first-term Councilman Kumagai for any public office—including his current position on the city council. Although he parlayed his stance on flying the LGBTQ flag (a position shared by the overwhelming majority of Dubliners) into far more than 15 minutes of fame, this self-serving, untruthful, and hypocritical candidate has few real accomplishments to his name and a proposed agenda that is far from bold.
When Mr. Kumagai first appeared on the local political scene, he seemed sincere and committed to the betterment of the community and its citizens. He soon reneged on clean-money pledges and some previously stated goals. When politicians hold two important political jobs simultaneously, as in the case of Mr. Kumagai and our mayor, constituents often suffer. There are conflict-of-interest and availability/accessibility issues. That definitely is the case here. Kumagai’s marked indifference to real constituent service as a councilmember and in his role as district director for Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan has had disastrous consequences for the community—particularly to its most vulnerable members. Although he knows how to schmooze and fundraise with fellow politicians and important donors within and well outside our area, he has shown little interest in constituents whose immediate concerns and life circumstances do not coincide with his own. We have heard him treat seniors and others with outright disdain and refuse to listen to them.
Luckily, there are two outstanding candidates for assemblymember—Jennifer Esteen and Liz Ortega. Although neither has had the privilege of previously serving in public office, each of them has displayed an unswerving dedication to bettering the lives of people in the East Bay and beyond.