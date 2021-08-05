Dawn Plants, Dublin
SB9 is a bill currently being rushed through the state government and will specifically end single-family home zoning in California. Property owners will be allowed to demolish a home and rebuild up to 6 units on the same lot. This will allow wealthy developers and investors to outbid home buyers, so they can make a fortune building extra market rate units all over the place, since it does not provide for affordable housing. This ridiculous idea will allow dense housing all over suburban areas, not just near transportation corridors.
SB9 is an aggressive law that is unfair to voters, who deserve a voice on the elimination of single-family zoning. This affects the estimated 7 million California homeowners who have worked hard and saved, to have their piece of the California Dream; a single-family home.
The Legislature should NOT enact a sweeping statewide law like SB9, without the proper outreach, feasibility studies and overall transparency on what this proposal really means for millions of Californians … as well as our state’s future economy.
Enacting this law without complete transparency with the voters is incredibly irresponsible. This drastic proposal affects millions of homeowners, who should at least have the chance to fully understand the implications of SB9’s uncompromising concepts.
SB9 should be a ballot measure put to California's voters in November 2022, instead of using covert tactics to get this bill passed under the radar. SB9 appears to be deliberately hidden by legislators and not even mentioned on the local news.
SB9 will be voted on (and possibly pass) August 15, 2021, unless voters flood Sacramento with opposition.