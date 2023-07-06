Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
City Council offered several excuses for denying citizens the right to display signs off private property last month. One of them was to save staff time in removing improperly placed signs; another was to be consistent with its climate policy by denying the use of non-recyclable plastic political signs and their metal hangers. (BTW, the hangers are recyclable).
All this was really to avoid a first amendment lawsuit from banning only political signs, because the city appeared messy during the last election. So, it banned them all: lost pet, garage sale, open houses, non-profit estate sales, etc. Then, it sent the announcement out on the privately owned NextDoor, telling citizens to notify staff of any violations! How does this reduce staff time?
Democracy is messy. Signs in the city before an election are a necessary evil to give non-incumbents a chance. Yet all incumbents, except Ben Barrientos, chose to make it harder for other candidates.
This same Council was inconsistent in following its referenced climate policy as it applies to new restaurants and the municipal airport. New construction is required to be all electric, but Council granted exemptions for at least two restaurants. Experienced chefs baulked about the cost of new pots and pans and induction stoves and whined about “lag time”. Never mind the outrageous cost of gas and the lack of said “lag time” with induction.
Evidently, one cannot teach old chefs new tricks! Unfortunately, two new restaurants will now be outfitted with gas infrastructure permanently only to become obsolete down the road. Let’s boycott those restaurants!
At the airport, the city wants to keep selling leaded fuel and wait for a national ban in 2030. The excuse offered was that it had to be a regional decision lest planes have to get fuel elsewhere and fly in and out, contaminating the air anyway. The handwriting is on the wall. Leaded fuel has been on its way out for many years. The sooner the industry refits itself to accommodate unleaded fuel the better. No need to wait seven years; begin now; start a trend!
Council should stop playing games, be transparent with its motives, and consistent with its climate policy.