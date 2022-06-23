Victoria Tishman Kamerzell, Livermore
Over the next several months, you will hear many false claims being spread by wine lobbyists about how the south Livermore sewer line extension would benefit the environment. Their claims are bogus, based on fear-mongering and the false premise that the sewer line would decrease potential groundwater contamination. In reality, Livermore soil runs very deep, with gravelly, sandy loam, clay and other materials acting as natural barriers.
In reality, the sewer line extension would increase the number of pesticides in our communities by expanding the wine industry’s footprint. If you look to Napa, Sonoma and winemaking regions in France, you will see higher cancer rates due to their toxic pesticide exposure. Winemaking is a pesticide-intensive process as the grapes' fragile skins must be sprayed repeatedly to be effective.
We already lack awareness of what pesticides are being used by the vineyards and when they are spread. Not only do proponents of the sewer line extension downplay the toxic environmental hazards, but they want us as taxpayers to foot part of the bill for their for-profit infrastructure expansion.
The 5-mile-long sewer line extension would result in millions of dollars of Alameda County tax revenues being misdirected towards their erroneous attempt at increasing their own profit margin through growth. That money should go to more important uses that serve the entire community, not just the few looking to benefit from the south Livermore sewer line extension. Vote with your conscience in November and oppose the South Livermore sewer line extension by voting No on W.