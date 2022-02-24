Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Rooftop solar and solar in the built environment are positive game changers for reducing the effects of climate change, protecting biodiversity, and agricultural interests, while ensuring energy resiliency. Nobody should pay a penalty for putting solar panels on a roof.
The PROFITS of corporate utilities such as PG&E and industrial sized solar plants are threatened by rooftop solar and other energy alternatives. Currently, large corporate utilities cannot add fees for facilities to the rate payers' bills, but these corporations can pass the COSTS of long-distance transmission lines to customers' bills. The longer the transmission lines, the higher the profits for PG&E. Long distance transmission lines significantly increase the risk of wildfires that have killed hundreds, decimated homes, and businesses.
We need to support solar in the built environment - on warehouses, commercial buildings, schools, hospitals, government buildings and homes. California should be doing more, not less, to support rooftop solar. Other alternatives? What about wind? How about solar panels over water canals?
A pilot project funded by the state will commence this fall installing panels on multiple sections of a canal in San Joaquin Valley. This could reduce the need to use large tracts of land for industrial sized solar power plants. A previous study published by the University of California, Merced and UC Santa Cruz demonstrated covering" 4,000 miles of the state’s water canals could cut water evaporation by 82% and save about 63 billion gallons of water annually." The solar installations over canals could generate about a sixth of the state’s current installed energy capacity. Solar panels over canals have been used extensively and successfully in India for many years.
Governor Newsom has proposed using 22 billion of the budget surpluses to fight climate change. We need to explore alternatives that
protect biodiversity, farming, grazing and agricultural uses. The climate crisis is real, but so is the farming crisis and the biodiversity crisis. If we use a large portion of our dwindling farmlands for large industrial solar plants, where will we grow our food? Do we want to depend on other states or nations for our food supply? A solar tax will NOT reduce wildfires, help climate change or support farming.
