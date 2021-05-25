Alan Marling, Livermore
Last week’s article, “Officials Say to Prep for Fire Season,” warned Livermore residents to take action.
The best way to prevent widespread damage due to the climate crisis is to support local green energy. Not only will this reduce and reverse global warming, but also, localized energy will decrease the need for high energy power lines, which are so dangerous that PG&E’s inept response is to shut off our power.
Fortunately, the Alameda supervisors unanimously approved the Aramis solar farm for Livermore. Unfortunately, our source of safe energy is being paralyzed in the courts, due to a lawsuit from Save North Livermore and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards. Tell your neighbors to withdraw support from those two groups until they stop endangering our homes and lives us with frivolous litigation.
It bears repeating that another group that opposed the Aramis Project, Friends of Livermore, argued against solar on Earth Day. Specifically, during the April 22 Alameda supervisors meeting, Friends of Livermore said the “public need for solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.” On Earth Day.
These groups seem to have no regard for the truth or whom they hurt so long as they get their way.