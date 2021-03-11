Mike Bland, Livermore
While Newsom and Biden claimed their responses to COVID will be science based, we can clearly see now that was just a lie.
Vaccines are now prioritized for teachers as they pander to the California Teachers Association (CTA) and the Democrat-dominated teachers unions. Teachers in their 20s are getting vaccines in a deal to reopen schools.
To fight his recall, Newsom is buying CTA support with $2 billion to ‘partially’ reopen the schools by April 1. This is in stark contrast with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who decided enough was enough after attending school board meetings (via Zoom), where she was shocked to see the contempt with which parents were treated by school boards (sounds like Oakley).
She concluded teachers, ‘were not putting the student first,’ so she called on lawmakers to ‘send me a bill that gives parents the choice to send their children back to school full time.’ The state senate and house passed it on Jan 29.
Gov. Reynolds has more balls than Newsom ever had. Please continue to remember these lies for the recall vote. Anyone want to bet that CTA will run ads against the recall?