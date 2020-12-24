Anthony Crane, Pleasanton
While the Independent in its opinion says we should be honoring and not criticizing him, it was with no small sense of irony to find that Eric Swalwell had been compromised by Chinese spies in 2015 and then with a straight face spent the next four years ineffectively harassing President Trump over nebulous accusations of collusion with the Russians.
He and Adam Schiff seemed to take an unnatural glee in repeating the daily character attacks against Trump, to the point where one began to wonder if there was something else going on.
Turns out, there was.
To make matter worse, the fact that Pelosi didn't at the time, and still won't, remove him from the House Intelligence Committee, let alone Congress, speaks volumes about the current state of Democratic Party leadership.
When confronted about it, Swalwell said something (after years of leaks about Trump from his very own House Intel Committee) about the information leaked being the big crime. Deflection, duplicity and deception aren't traits to be ‘honored.’
Maybe in this brave new world they are.