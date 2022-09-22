Glenn Stewart, Livermore
In the past, I rallied for a central park.
That was before the housing-crisis, and the approved city plan for an eastside Hotel, 500-car parking Garage, expanding Blacksmith Square retail, a new street - Veterans Way, Stockmen’s Park, and approved site locations for the Science Center, Blackbox Theater, and Eden Housing with planned Veterans Park that is already funded.
Veterans Park is a Community Project Funding request, where $1M was granted by the House Appropriations subcommittees for a park at the Eden Housing build site.
It’s been the City’s commitment for 17 years (2005) to build housing on the development site, when the land was purchased using affordable housing funds.
The City’s concept was to build 426 housing units, a regional theater with BART downtown. There were opposing opinions.
This led to a proposal for 260 mixed use units, that wasn’t popular. Community workshops were held, people spoke at city council meetings, the result was an approved plan for 130 workforce housing units. Eden Housing is a mix of 1, 2, 3-bedroom units with a priority ranking for people who live and work in Livermore with salaries ranging from $55,000 to $85,000.
The affordable housing is for our police department (cadets, clerks, assistants), our school district (receptionists, child welfare aids, starting teachers), our health care workers (dental assistant, medical tech, nursing assistant), and for downtown employees (retail worker, restaurant worker, office assistant).
Today, LARPD manages 40 parks that are a mix of neighborhood parks, community parks, dog parks, open space, and sports fields. Many residents go to these parks throughout the year.
On Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sunday afternoons, people come to Livermore for movies, the Bankhead, restaurants, coffee shops, window shopping, wine tasting, take-out pizza, ice cream, to stroll and be with people.
But certainly not for a stroll in a downtown park that if built, would be bordered by busy Railroad Ave, L-Street, and Veterans Way with a parking garage and the Legacy condos looking down.
Building a large park with grass and trees in drought-stricken California makes no sense. Our lawns are brown and the trees are dying. A summer stroll in a park with no shade trees? Visiting a downtown park during the work week and children are in school?
Ask yourself – Do I really want to go to a park at the corner of Railroad Ave and L Street?