I read about the online interview Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) did with the Commonwealth Club.
Swalwell is not a congressperson I would ever support. I consider him to be among the most prolific liars ever elected to Congress. Rather than go into all of his lies, I will just mention his biggest, where he said he had indisputable evidence that the Russians had helped President Trump win the 2016 election. If he had such evidence, why didn’t he give it to Special Counsel Robert Mueller?
Swalwell has accused Trump of being a liar many times. How about the big lie by a president he supported, President Obama? You know, you can keep your health insurance, keep your doctor and save $2,500 a year. That lie affected more people than any misstatement ever made by Trump.
Swalwell supports all vote-by-mail for California. When was the last time voter rolls were updated for people who have died or who have moved within California and have duplicate ballots mailed to them? Why doesn’t Swalwell explain to his constituents how voter rolls in California are maintained and updated?
In the interview, Swalwell says the president can’t defend his performance and cites job losses. He never mentions that prior to the pandemic, Black, Asian and Latino unemployment were at historic lows; more women were employed and more had started their own businesses. In addition, wage increases for middle-class workers were exceeding inflation, something that never happened under Obama.
Swalwell says he is willing to cross the aisle to help move the country forward. He implies he will work with Republicans, yet I doubt he could name, other than the stimulus checks, any legislation he supported that was proposed by Republicans.
He is so tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and fearful of her wrath, fearful that he will not get funding for his re-election, that he always votes the party line. He doesn’t have the guts to cross the aisle. He supports leftist extremists, the roving mobs who are tearing down statues, calling for defunding of police and for open borders. Has he ever made a statement about any of these issues? His silence says it all.
The election this fall is not about Trump or Biden; it’s about the kind of country we want to live in – one that Swalwell supports or one that respects law and order and our proud heritage