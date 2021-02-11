Virginia Loewe, Livermore
As I watch Livermore's downtown lose any chance of preserving a special character of its own, I am saddened by what is happening.
When the town had a golden opportunity to create a park like center where townspeople would gather, our city council seemed to rush headlong into passing up this chance and instead, is now filling the space with more and more buildings.
Can you imagine how different New York City would be without its Central Park? Or how Grant Park enhances the city of Chicago? We are not a large town and if these much larger cities could afford to set aside land for parks, can we not keep a bit of open space in our downtown?
Please stop a moment and reflect on how our downtown is now changing. There does not seem to be any support from the locals for this rush to build downtown.