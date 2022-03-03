John Collins, Livermore
The sales tax increase that the Livermore City Council was set to consider at its next meeting would greatly increase the costs that all of us are about to face due to Russia's attack of its free neighbor. The predictions are that the cost of fuel and natural gas will increase by a huge amount. Clearly this will also raise the cost of all goods as they are transported via the cost of fuel. This is no time to even think about raising taxes! Anyone who even speaks about it is either very ignorant of world events or doesn't care about us.