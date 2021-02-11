Sandra Yamaoda, Pleasanton
I strongly oppose the Aramis Solar “Farm” project and the Sunwalker “Farm” in the North Livermore Valley.
I often travel through that valley (and) enjoy the scenery, including the grazing cattle and wildlife that would be obliterated by these projects. This is a scenic route which should not be destroyed by an industrial solar project, which could well go somewhere else.
I have seen what PG& E has done to their station on North Livermore Avenue … it is a junk yard now. Once they put in trees, but they cut them down and it is a sin what they have done. So, I do not want some industrial project to ruin the rest of the lovely farmland.
Where is the County Energy Plan? What about Measure D? Sickening that I vote for something and then the will of the people can be ignored by a company with lots of money and power to force their will upon the residents and those who have so long lived there and enjoyed the valley.
Do not approve these so-called “farms.”