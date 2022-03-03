Karalee Brune, Livermore
It is appalling that the City Council is even thinking about raising our Sales Tax. Surely the $1.9M you are loaning Presidio for valet parking on a lot owned by the city could have been better spent on City Services, and the lot better used for housing! If Presidio were well financed, they could have got the money from a bank! Valet parking isn’t what they agreed to originally! It was supposed to be underground. You are already making it more difficult for our downtown 1st Street merchants. The ugly 4-story dwelling Eden is cramming up to their back doors to loom over the street is a deterrent enough to ruin the small lively scene we currently enjoy. I’m sure our Auto Dealers won’t be happy either. I already heard a fellow bragging about going to Tracy to buy his car, because he saved so much on sales tax.
Didn’t the hotel agree to underground parking during the original approval? Didn’t Eden agree to build the housing on the other side of the lot when approved? City Council there are other developers that are probably willing to conform to the original requests. Why are you so dead set on helping these two developers that are suddenly telling you they need to make more money? Eden isn’t even planning one parking spot for each apartment. Anyone that has even lived in a 2 to 3 room apartment knows that there will probably be more than one tenant with an auto if there is more than one bedroom. What about the parking we all chose as our #1 need downtown? It is going to get worse not better!
Our mayor talked before the election about moving across Railroad Avenue for the necessary housing. Funny, he was on the City Council before the election and could have easily checked that out. After the election, it was a very few short weeks before he quickly dumped “win/win”. Now he is “selling” one of the lots that could have been used for housing with our money.
I am not willing to give them more money to waste.