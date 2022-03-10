David Ott, Pleasanton
The US must stop buying oil from Russia immediately and re-open all US oil and natural gas production to the maximum capacity. We would be able to provide all the energy that we need and sell the rest to Europe. This will stop the US from funding Russia’s war against Ukraine. Also, the US must NOT negotiate any type of deal with Iran. The US should continue to place the maximum economic sanctions on Iran and any other pressure that is possible to stop them from producing nuclear weapons and to stop them from being the number 1 terrorist regime in the world. The Biden administration must wake up and do the right thing to restore peace in the world.