Ron Causey, Livermore
It’s interesting to read some of the letters to the Independent from the “holier than thou” types that chastise those that oppose the building of Tiny Homes in the long-established neighborhood around Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore. I can only hope that it is ignorance of the situation that leads to this type of behavior. Perhaps they think the homeless are all grandmothers that missed a house payment and ended up homeless. Those in the surrounding neighborhood certainly wish that was the case. In an article out of Stanford University, I found the following information. “Another challenge lies in the interactions between mental illness, drug addiction, and homelessness. In 2020, about 25 percent of all homeless adults in Los Angeles County had severe mental illnesses, such as a psychotic disorder and schizophrenia and 27 percent had a long-term substance use disorder. Moreover, a higher percentage of so-called chronically homeless have drug addiction, a severe mental illness, or both.” Forgive me for not giving the specific article to save time and space. The charity that will likely end up running the operation of the Tiny Homes will not be able to pick and choose who will be housed. That would be discrimination. Therefore, approximately 50% of the people to be housed in the Tiny Homes will be either mentally ill or drug addicts or perhaps both. One letter talked about the neighbors and the church officials sitting down together to work out a solution. That is an interesting point, in that the church has refused to do that. At an early meeting between the church officials and neighbors, the church asked the neighbors to submit questions about how the project would work. In subsequent meetings, the church has refused to answer the questions and won’t even tell us what the questions were. So, unless you are ready to state publicly that you are willing to live as close to thirty feet away (for some neighbors) to sixteen people, of which half will be mentally ill or addicted to drugs, then don’t try to set yourself up as morally superior.