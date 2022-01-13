Victoria Stewart Long, Livermore
While the General Plan Update Committee has toiled over vision statements and guiding principles, one wonders what vision is guiding our beloved downtown as developers have been allowed to change plans for their properties in the downtown development project.
The “Approved Plan” promoted to voters during the Measure P campaign was received by residents because it was “vetted, studies done, financing organized, ‘shovel ready’ etc.,” -- so we were told.
First, the Hotel developer seemingly disappeared, - and there was no certainty that they were still going to build the hotel. At the same time, other projects around town progressed as planned - with the pandemic in full swing. Now, the hotel developer is back, but needs to borrow $1.9 million for an off-site parking garage for its guests.
In the meantime, the housing developer changed the essential nature of the housing. Slated to be moderate-income workforce housing, it became low, very low, and extremely low/homeless income housing. The size of the units was also changed and although they knew that for months (before the Measure P vote), the City Council was surprised when the size of the buildings increased. And did you know that our community character is “Santa Barbara” style? If you aren’t familiar with it, just look in communities all over the state that are building the same cookie-cutter style. , Dublin is a nearby example. Is there really a plan or vision?
The downtown project feels ad hoc. The Hotel is left over from the Lennar Development in 2016; the Apartment Complex takes up half of the space on the west side; the Stockmen were given control over a section, and somehow things are being named “Veteran’s (fill in park, street, etc).” When people ask a question about the project, they are assured by supporters that whatever it is they are wondering about – we residents voted for it. The truth is that we have voted on one thing – the hotel contract – but now it’s changing too.