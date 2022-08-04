Doug Mann, Livermore
Livermore’s City Clerk just had her “Mike Pence moment”, and she blew it.
The similarities to the insurrection are dramatic. Pence counted the votes and ignored fake electors; she received the Move Eden Housing petitions but refused to count your signatures while accepting the fake objection prepared by our discredited City Attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
Failing to advance the "Move Eden Housing" petitions is illegal. The relevant case law is dead solid about what the clerk must do, and the California precedent is easy to find because it happened right next door in Pleasanton after Jennifer Lin sued Kay Ayala. Making quasi-judicial evaluations is simply not her job.
I was one of the people who presented the signatures to her on a Friday, and she told me to my face that they would be delivered to the County the following Tuesday or Wednesday.
This whole episode is an eerie reminder of our previous City Clerk, Sarah Bunting. She, too, was coerced by the Council to be the face of a frivolous intimidation lawsuit against residents. After being forced to engage in such an unscrupulous act, she followed up with the only ethical action a person with an ounce of integrity could have taken. She resigned, rather than face a future of being bullied into taking part in any more reputation destroying shenanigans.
We’ve come to expect modern day voter suppression in places like the slave states, but we haven't had any reason to doubt the integrity of our election officials in California, let alone Livermore. But here we are. This is also the first major test of our new City Manager, and I'll be watching her response (or lack thereof) very closely. The current clerk, and anyone else associated with this scandalous activity must resign.
We have a rogue council with expired credibility, and this is one more example of how their autocratic tendencies have percolated down deeply into our city employees. The rebuilding of Livermore's institutional norms after years of neglect and subversion will take time, but it needs to start. Electing Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos will begin the healing and recovery process.