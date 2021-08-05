Paul Stone, Dublin
I am neither a prophet nor the son of a prophet. But I am confident in making this assertion: If Gavin Newsom is not recalled on September 14, our state will further continue its dizzying decline. You need only look at Newsom's actual record, not the propagandistic hype and tripe in his blizzard of TV campaign commercials.
You who have resided in this state as long as I have (70 years) know from whereof we have fallen. We used to hear, "Anybody but Trump." Now the rallying cry is, "Anybody but Newsom