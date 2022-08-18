Hey A.G. Bonta. BUTT OUT! You don’t have a dog in this fight! If you had lived in Livermore for 47 years, you might have as much knowledge about Livermore as I do! You want to put Low-Income Housing in a Downtown City Square? How about San Francisco’s Union Square?
First, give a bit of money to the Mayoral candidate to sweeten the deal; then, offer the citizens a plan for 3-story condos with little paths from a main street to tall building canyons covering almost the whole area. When that creates uproar, and a demand for workshops, spend the S.F. City’s equivalent of $500,000 for workshops, and then ignore the people’s priorities, including parking, as requested by the many attendees.
One request was for a park; give them a little lollypop of a park at one end. You can work a deal for low-income housing across town. Be sure to tell the citizens about how you have plans for a hotel across the street with underground parking. When that developer says it wouldn’t make enough money, offer a piece of City Property at low cost for a valet parking lot ½ block away on City land that could go into a block that would allow twice as much Low-Income Housing.
The housing developer cried poor mouth, changed the plans to 4-stories and moved it to form another dark canyon on one of the square’s side streets. Oh yes, be sure to give the developer more money on the deal, and low-cost loans to both well-funded developers. I forgot about parking. Make the current parking spots smaller and less than the amount required.
When you are considering all that in San Francisco, come back and tell me why we can’t have a Referendum Against Ugly 4=Story Housing with Inadequate Parking in our City’s Center! We are not against Low-Income Housing. Just not in the City Center!