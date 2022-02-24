Mike Vandeman, San Ramon
Mountain bikers already have access to 100% of the trails. All they have to do is walk - just like everyone else. Are they too lazy to walk????? There is no good reason to allow bicycles on any unpaved trail. They are very harmful to wildlife and the environment. See https://mjvande.info/mtbfaq.htm.
Overlooked Citizens
Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello citizens,
When we drive from Junction Avenue to North L Street, and Chestnut near downtown, then on to P Street and to Pine Street, there are blocks of homes, apartments and Navy housing built long ago for Navy personnel, when there was a base here. They are now privately owned. This area is the oldest neighborhood in town. There are still old ranch houses located here. The city has never paid any attention to this part of town. Many of the citizens who reside in this area are renters and work in the restaurants, car wash and businesses downtown. They are also the people we hire to landscape, roof, paint and fence our property, and repair our cars. Many are pedestrians and shop downtown. However, they have no parks anywhere where their children can play or simply enjoy the lovely environment we all want. The city owes them especially, and all of us, an exciting park on the location where Eden Housing is now proposed.