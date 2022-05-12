Maryann Brent, Livermore
Mony Nop will guide Livermore’s planning away from a downtown development frenzy to a gracious, welcoming venue, beneficial to our important wine industry.
Because of his refugee history in Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, and our own agricultural fields, Mony understands the trials and threats of homelessness. Nevertheless, he wants an alternative site for the Eden Housing project. He is thinking long term for the prosperity of our city.
Mony is a creative thinker. He wants Livermore to be an innovative hub with free Wi-Fi downtown. He thinks the city should provide a public relations manager who will promote Livermore’s many businesses. Because of his history in law enforcement, he wants continued solid support for crime prevention.
Mony’s ideas generate an image of a safe town with a large public park, accented by a memorial to veterans, our cowboy history, and a science center. He wants a town that provides shelter for the disadvantaged and the homeless. A town with lively performing arts. This concept is healthier and more attractive than a glut of 4-story condos in the center of downtown.
Why would anyone want to visit block after block of 4-story condos?