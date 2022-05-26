Al and Suzanne Cofer, Livermore
My wife and I have had the immense pleasure of living in Livermore and raising our large family here for the past thirty years. Through those years, mayors have come and gone; one of our favorite former mayors was Cathie Brown, who we feel moved our city forward in a positive direction.
With the upcoming mayoral election, we are endorsing Mony Nop. Mony has impressed us with his ongoing service to our community, not only as a police officer and small business owner, but because he’s proven he is a person who cares about the people by organizing events like the Turkey Drop every year. Mony further shows his community spirit by offering to donate his mayoral salary to charities that help people locally.
Mony’s vision for Livermore is impressive; he’s ready to tackle tough issues, such as Livermore’s unhoused. We believe that Mony Nop will bring a fresh and welcome vision to our city.