Brian Nakashima, Livermore
I first met Mony Nop 20 years ago when I coached his son in basketball, and during that time, I’ve seen him in many roles.
As a single father, he was a dedicated family man who prioritized his kids first. He was a dedicated police officer who loved his adopted city of Livermore. He built a successful real estate business which he used to fund his many philanthropic endeavors.
Not stopping there, he collaborated to start another organization to help others run their own non-profits. Having overcome a difficult childhood, he knows that the future is our children. So, he designed programs to help develop leadership in our youth. He even authored a children’s book showing children how police officers help kids and their community.
He became a dancer, a motivational speaker, and a leader in our community.
These were just a few of his many accomplishments. Because of all this, I believe Mony is an innovative leader who above all gets things done.
Now, he believes he can best serve our city of Livermore as its mayor. I do not know anyone who has more integrity and is more suited for this job.